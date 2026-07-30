Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.27, FiscalAI reports. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Mastercard's conference call:

Q2 results exceeded expectations , with currency-neutral net revenue up 12%, adjusted net income up 16%, EPS up 19% to $5.04, and value-added services revenue up 18%.

, with currency-neutral net revenue up 12%, adjusted net income up 16%, EPS up 19% to $5.04, and value-added services revenue up 18%. Payment trends remained healthy, including 8% worldwide GDV growth, 9% growth in switched transactions, 12% cross-border volume growth, and U.S. switched volume growth of 10% excluding the Capital One debit migration.

Mastercard reported substantial customer and market-share momentum, adding more than 230 million net new cards over the past year and winning or expanding relationships with JPMorgan Chase, Revolut, Banamex, Intuit, and others.

Management raised its full-year outlook within the existing range, now expecting revenue growth at the high end of the low-double-digit range, while anticipating the BVNK acquisition to close in Q3 with minimal revenue impact.

Geopolitical uncertainty, particularly instability in the Middle East, remains a risk to cross-border travel and spending; third-quarter guidance also reflects approximately a 0.5 percentage-point foreign-exchange headwind and slightly higher rebates and incentives.

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Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $15.04 on Thursday, reaching $578.36. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,302,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,739. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $513.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.22. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $464.52 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The company has a market capitalization of $511.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard's payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $701.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $631.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $652.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total value of $1,047,276.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,702,934.17. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,880. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,005 shares of company stock worth $3,689,976. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 53,535.0% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 72,597,097 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $41,444,231,000 after purchasing an additional 72,461,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after buying an additional 997,536 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $497,311,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Mastercard by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,594,175 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $910,083,000 after purchasing an additional 602,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Mastercard by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076,681 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,185,536,000 after purchasing an additional 313,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

More Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Mastercard reported adjusted EPS of $5.04 versus the $4.77 consensus and revenue of $9.28 billion versus $9.08 billion expected. Revenue rose 14.1% year over year, while profit benefited from higher payment volumes, cross-border transactions, switched transactions and value-added services. Mastercard profit jumps as stable spending drives transaction volumes

Mastercard reported adjusted EPS of $5.04 versus the $4.77 consensus and revenue of $9.28 billion versus $9.08 billion expected. Revenue rose 14.1% year over year, while profit benefited from higher payment volumes, cross-border transactions, switched transactions and value-added services. Positive Sentiment: Management raised confidence in growth: Mastercard expects third-quarter net revenue growth at the high end of its low-double-digit range. The anticipated closing of its BVNK acquisition could also strengthen its stablecoin settlement and digital-asset infrastructure. Mastercard expects Q3 2026 revenue growth near the high end of guidance

Mastercard expects third-quarter net revenue growth at the high end of its low-double-digit range. The anticipated closing of its BVNK acquisition could also strengthen its stablecoin settlement and digital-asset infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Long-term growth opportunities remain attractive: Executives said Mastercard is developing tools for “agentic commerce,” allowing AI shopping agents to authenticate transactions and make payments. Its fraud-detection capabilities and new scam-monitoring program may help the company remain relevant as commerce evolves. How Mastercard plans to compete in agentic commerce

Executives said Mastercard is developing tools for “agentic commerce,” allowing AI shopping agents to authenticate transactions and make payments. Its fraud-detection capabilities and new scam-monitoring program may help the company remain relevant as commerce evolves. Positive Sentiment: Industry conditions were supportive: Financial stocks broadly advanced, while stable employment, wage growth, inflation-related transaction values and strong cross-border activity supported spending across Mastercard’s network.

Financial stocks broadly advanced, while stable employment, wage growth, inflation-related transaction values and strong cross-border activity supported spending across Mastercard’s network. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimate revisions were mixed but modest: some forecasts increased, including FY2027 EPS to $22.27, while others made small reductions to later-quarter or FY2026 estimates. Mastercard’s valuation remains elevated at roughly 33 times earnings.

Analyst estimate revisions were mixed but modest: some forecasts increased, including FY2027 EPS to $22.27, while others made small reductions to later-quarter or FY2026 estimates. Mastercard’s valuation remains elevated at roughly 33 times earnings. Negative Sentiment: Convenience-store groups are challenging Mastercard fines related to vape sales, creating a potential regulatory and merchant-relations issue. Separately, ongoing scrutiny of card “swipe fees” could pose longer-term pressure on network economics. Mastercard responds to challenge of fines for vape sales

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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