Meta Platforms' (META) "Market Outperform" Rating Reiterated at Citizens Jmp

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market outperform" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $900.00 price target on the social networking company's stock. Citizens Jmp's target price points to a potential upside of 33.35% from the company's previous close.

META has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Arete Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $836.30.

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Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $674.94. 1,562,162 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,664,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $627.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $650.39. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $486.36 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.02 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 29.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.00, for a total transaction of $386,860.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,565,949. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total transaction of $1,748,612.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,103.65. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 164,562 shares of company stock worth $105,310,238 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,001 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 984 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Meta Platforms

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Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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