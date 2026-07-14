Mfs Govt Mkts (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Up 137.3% in June

Mfs Govt Mkts (NYSE:MGF - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 33,094 shares, an increase of 137.3% from the June 15th total of 13,947 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,149 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get Mfs Govt Mkts alerts: Sign Up

Institutional Trading of Mfs Govt Mkts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TMB Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mfs Govt Mkts in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Mfs Govt Mkts during the third quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Mfs Govt Mkts in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Mfs Govt Mkts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,287,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 55,894 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,362,236 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 57,180 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mfs Govt Mkts Stock Down 0.3%

MGF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,826. Mfs Govt Mkts has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94.

Mfs Govt Mkts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. This is an increase from Mfs Govt Mkts's previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Mfs Govt Mkts Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Fund NYSE: MGF is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income consistent with preservation of capital and liquidity by investing primarily in U.S. government and government-related debt securities. The fund's portfolio typically consists of U.S. Treasury obligations, agency securities and repurchase agreements collateralized by government-backed instruments. By concentrating on high-quality, sovereign-issued fixed income, MGF aims to offer investors relatively stable returns while minimizing exposure to credit risk.

The fund employs a disciplined, yield-curve-aware approach, blending short-term and intermediate-term maturities to balance income generation with interest-rate sensitivity.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mfs Govt Mkts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mfs Govt Mkts wasn't on the list.

While Mfs Govt Mkts currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here