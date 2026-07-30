MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.4882.

MGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Get MGM alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $51.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 1.03%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. MGM Resorts International's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 6,675 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $256,587.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,652 shares of the company's stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company's stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,901 shares of the company's stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company's stock.

Key MGM Resorts International News

Here are the key news stories impacting MGM Resorts International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. MGM reported record consolidated revenue of approximately $4.45 billion, above the $4.42 billion consensus estimate, while EPS of $0.59 topped expectations of $0.56. Operating profit and net income also improved substantially year over year. MGM Resorts second-quarter 2026 results

MGM reported record consolidated revenue of approximately $4.45 billion, above the $4.42 billion consensus estimate, while EPS of $0.59 topped expectations of $0.56. Operating profit and net income also improved substantially year over year. Positive Sentiment: Las Vegas operations showed renewed momentum. Revenue from MGM’s Las Vegas Strip resorts rose 3% to $2.2 billion, marking a second consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. Regional Operations also posted an all-time best same-store quarterly revenue result, while MGM Digital revenue increased 20%. MGM Resorts profit and revenue driven by Las Vegas

Revenue from MGM’s Las Vegas Strip resorts rose 3% to $2.2 billion, marking a second consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. Regional Operations also posted an all-time best same-store quarterly revenue result, while MGM Digital revenue increased 20%. Positive Sentiment: MGM China reported record first-half revenue and maintained a 15.9% Macau market share. Continued Macau market growth supports MGM’s international casino operations and diversification. MGM China 2026 interim financial data

Continued Macau market growth supports MGM’s international casino operations and diversification. Neutral Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target to $53 from $52 and maintained a positive rating, indicating continued analyst confidence and potential upside from recent trading levels. Susquehanna MGM price target update

indicating continued analyst confidence and potential upside from recent trading levels. Negative Sentiment: BetMGM’s outlook was a key concern. Second-quarter net revenue increased, but adjusted EBITDA declined, and management expects full-year results toward the lower end of its forecast range. Intensifying competition from prediction-market platforms could delay BetMGM’s $500 million profit goal. BetMGM 2026 outlook

Second-quarter net revenue increased, but adjusted EBITDA declined, and management expects full-year results toward the lower end of its forecast range. Intensifying competition from prediction-market platforms could delay BetMGM’s $500 million profit goal. Negative Sentiment: A law firm is investigating Barry Diller’s proposed $48.30-per-share offer for MGM. The investigation introduces deal uncertainty and could limit investor enthusiasm until the offer’s terms and strategic rationale become clearer. MGM proposed offer investigation

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.

The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MGM Resorts International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MGM Resorts International wasn't on the list.

While MGM Resorts International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here