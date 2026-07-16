Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 5.6% - What's Next?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $840.51 and last traded at $853.20. Approximately 45,680,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 45,709,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $904.28.

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Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Micron Technology from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Trading Down 5.6%

The stock has a market cap of $963.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $943.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. This trade represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayban bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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