Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Announces Earnings Results

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software giant reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.53, FiscalAI reports. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The firm had revenue of $90.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.62 billion.

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Microsoft Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of MSFT traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $390.54. 31,353,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,985,352. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $349.20 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.04 and a 200-day moving average of $406.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total value of $7,145,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,928,792.23. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total value of $1,812,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,122,009.12. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 23,762 shares of company stock worth $10,508,361 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $678.00 to $573.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Forty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $554.73.

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Microsoft News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to see substantial long-term upside, with Citizens JMP reaffirming a Market Outperform rating and a $550 price target. Microsoft’s Azure cloud business, enterprise software ecosystem and expanding AI capabilities remain the core bullish arguments. Microsoft Stock Moves Higher: What's Going On?

Analysts continue to see substantial long-term upside, with Citizens JMP reaffirming a Market Outperform rating and a $550 price target. Microsoft’s Azure cloud business, enterprise software ecosystem and expanding AI capabilities remain the core bullish arguments. Positive Sentiment: Microsoft unveiled MAI-Cyber-1-Flash and Project Perception, new AI cybersecurity tools designed to detect and counter machine-speed attacks. The products could strengthen Microsoft’s security franchise, support enterprise AI adoption and create additional revenue opportunities. Microsoft launches AI cybersecurity model and defense platform

Microsoft unveiled MAI-Cyber-1-Flash and Project Perception, new AI cybersecurity tools designed to detect and counter machine-speed attacks. The products could strengthen Microsoft’s security franchise, support enterprise AI adoption and create additional revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI, AMD and other ecosystem participants continues to support its position in AI infrastructure. Investors are also encouraged by reports that customer and partner demand for Azure remains healthy. Microsoft backs bigger OpenAI Ohio build

Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI, AMD and other ecosystem participants continues to support its position in AI infrastructure. Investors are also encouraged by reports that customer and partner demand for Azure remains healthy. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings release is the primary near-term catalyst. Consensus expectations center on approximately $4.21–$4.23 in earnings per share and about $87.4–$87.6 billion in revenue, while options markets imply an unusually large post-earnings move of roughly 6% to 7%.

The earnings release is the primary near-term catalyst. Consensus expectations center on approximately $4.21–$4.23 in earnings per share and about $87.4–$87.6 billion in revenue, while options markets imply an unusually large post-earnings move of roughly 6% to 7%. Neutral Sentiment: Investors will scrutinize Azure growth, Microsoft 365 Copilot adoption, AI monetization and fiscal 2027 capital-expenditure guidance. The company’s reported plans for roughly $190 billion in annual capital spending have made Microsoft a key test of whether the broader AI infrastructure boom can deliver acceptable returns. Microsoft earnings spending plans

Investors will scrutinize Azure growth, Microsoft 365 Copilot adoption, AI monetization and fiscal 2027 capital-expenditure guidance. The company’s reported plans for roughly $190 billion in annual capital spending have made Microsoft a key test of whether the broader AI infrastructure boom can deliver acceptable returns. Neutral Sentiment: Marketwide pressure from higher oil prices, geopolitical tensions and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate decision may be influencing technology-stock trading independently of Microsoft’s fundamentals.

Marketwide pressure from higher oil prices, geopolitical tensions and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate decision may be influencing technology-stock trading independently of Microsoft’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Investors are increasingly concerned that accelerating AI capital expenditures could compress margins and reduce free cash flow before revenue catches up. Alphabet’s recent spending outlook intensified skepticism toward Microsoft and other hyperscalers. Hyperscalers face higher capital-expenditure scrutiny

Investors are increasingly concerned that accelerating AI capital expenditures could compress margins and reduce free cash flow before revenue catches up. Alphabet’s recent spending outlook intensified skepticism toward Microsoft and other hyperscalers. Negative Sentiment: Microsoft faces a U.K. competition-regulator investigation into whether customers were misled about Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscription pricing. Multiple securities-fraud law firms have also publicized class-action claims involving alleged AI and Copilot disclosures, adding reputational and legal overhang. UK competition regulator investigates Microsoft

Microsoft faces a U.K. competition-regulator investigation into whether customers were misled about Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscription pricing. Multiple securities-fraud law firms have also publicized class-action claims involving alleged AI and Copilot disclosures, adding reputational and legal overhang. Negative Sentiment: Short interest has reached its highest level since 2015, indicating that bearish traders are positioned for disappointment if Azure growth or AI-return guidance falls short.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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