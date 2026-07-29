Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Announces Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Microsoft logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Microsoft exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $4.74 versus the $4.21 consensus and revenue of $90.01 billion versus $87.62 billion expected. The company posted a 39.34% net margin and 31.94% return on equity.
  • Shares fell 0.7% to $390.54 after the results, despite strong earnings. Microsoft declared a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share, equal to $3.64 annually and a 0.9% yield.
  • Wall Street remains broadly positive, with 42 analysts rating the stock a Buy and six a Hold, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $554.73. However, insider selling, elevated AI capital-spending concerns and rising short interest remain potential overhangs.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software giant reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.53, FiscalAI reports. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The firm had revenue of $90.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.62 billion.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of MSFT traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $390.54. 31,353,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,985,352. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $349.20 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.04 and a 200-day moving average of $406.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total value of $7,145,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,928,792.23. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total value of $1,812,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,122,009.12. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 23,762 shares of company stock worth $10,508,361 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $678.00 to $573.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Forty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $554.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Microsoft News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to see substantial long-term upside, with Citizens JMP reaffirming a Market Outperform rating and a $550 price target. Microsoft’s Azure cloud business, enterprise software ecosystem and expanding AI capabilities remain the core bullish arguments. Microsoft Stock Moves Higher: What's Going On?
  • Positive Sentiment: Microsoft unveiled MAI-Cyber-1-Flash and Project Perception, new AI cybersecurity tools designed to detect and counter machine-speed attacks. The products could strengthen Microsoft’s security franchise, support enterprise AI adoption and create additional revenue opportunities. Microsoft launches AI cybersecurity model and defense platform
  • Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI, AMD and other ecosystem participants continues to support its position in AI infrastructure. Investors are also encouraged by reports that customer and partner demand for Azure remains healthy. Microsoft backs bigger OpenAI Ohio build
  • Neutral Sentiment: The earnings release is the primary near-term catalyst. Consensus expectations center on approximately $4.21–$4.23 in earnings per share and about $87.4–$87.6 billion in revenue, while options markets imply an unusually large post-earnings move of roughly 6% to 7%.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Investors will scrutinize Azure growth, Microsoft 365 Copilot adoption, AI monetization and fiscal 2027 capital-expenditure guidance. The company’s reported plans for roughly $190 billion in annual capital spending have made Microsoft a key test of whether the broader AI infrastructure boom can deliver acceptable returns. Microsoft earnings spending plans
  • Neutral Sentiment: Marketwide pressure from higher oil prices, geopolitical tensions and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate decision may be influencing technology-stock trading independently of Microsoft’s fundamentals.
  • Negative Sentiment: Investors are increasingly concerned that accelerating AI capital expenditures could compress margins and reduce free cash flow before revenue catches up. Alphabet’s recent spending outlook intensified skepticism toward Microsoft and other hyperscalers. Hyperscalers face higher capital-expenditure scrutiny
  • Negative Sentiment: Microsoft faces a U.K. competition-regulator investigation into whether customers were misled about Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscription pricing. Multiple securities-fraud law firms have also publicized class-action claims involving alleged AI and Copilot disclosures, adding reputational and legal overhang. UK competition regulator investigates Microsoft
  • Negative Sentiment: Short interest has reached its highest level since 2015, indicating that bearish traders are positioned for disappointment if Azure growth or AI-return guidance falls short.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Microsoft Right Now?

Before you consider Microsoft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microsoft wasn't on the list.

While Microsoft currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Is USAU the Next Big Gold-Copper Acquisition Target?
Is USAU the Next Big Gold-Copper Acquisition Target?
From Huge Alerts (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026
If You Are a Microsoft Shareholder...Get READY for Christmas
If You Are a Microsoft Shareholder...Get READY for Christmas
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines