Mitie Group H2 Earnings Call Highlights

Mitie Group LON: MTO reported double-digit growth in revenue and operating profit for the year ended March 31, 2026, as management said the facilities management company remains on track to deliver its three-year strategic plan through FY 2027.

Chief Executive Officer Phil Bentley said the company delivered “strong double-digit growth in revenue and operating profit” for the third consecutive year and highlighted what he described as record levels of future visibility, including a GBP 16.3 billion order book and a GBP 31.7 billion bidding pipeline.

“Taken in the round, this positive outlook gives us not only confidence in delivering our FY 2025 to 2027 three-year plan, but belief also that the strategic foundations are in place for continued value creation in FY 2028 and beyond,” Bentley said.

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Revenue and Profit Rise Despite Inflation and National Insurance Costs

Chief Financial Officer Simon Kirkpatrick said revenue rose 10.5% to GBP 5.6 billion, including organic growth of 5.3%. Acquisitions contributed 5.2 percentage points of growth, including GBP 208 million of revenue from the Marlowe acquisition.

Operating profit increased 12.8% to GBP 264.1 million, while the operating margin improved to 4.7%. Kirkpatrick said operating profit has grown 18% annually over the first two years of the company’s three-year plan, outpacing revenue growth.

“Margins have been resilient despite the material external headwinds,” Kirkpatrick said. He added that consensus profit for FY 2026 stood at GBP 207 million when Mitie launched its plan in 2023, compared with the GBP 264 million reported for the year.

Earnings per share rose 7.1% to GBP 0.136, supported by profit growth and share buybacks, but partly offset by higher net finance costs and shares issued to acquire Marlowe. The board proposed a final dividend of GBP 0.031 per share, bringing the full-year dividend to GBP 0.045, up 4.7% from FY 2025.

Kirkpatrick said Mitie passed through 94% of cost inflation to customers. The net profit impact of inflation was GBP 6.9 million, while the net impact of higher employer National Insurance contributions was GBP 11.7 million. He said the total GBP 18.6 million impact from inflation and National Insurance was fully offset by margin enhancement initiatives.

Business Services Leads Revenue Growth; Technical Services Profit Improves

Business Services revenue rose 17.6% to GBP 3 billion, with Kirkpatrick citing strong performances in security, hygiene and Spain. Security grew 8.8% despite a GBP 59 million revenue headwind from the completion of one-off surge security work in the prior year. Hygiene revenue increased 10.6%, driven by new large wins and pricing, while the business in Spain grew by more than a third.

Business Services profit grew 3.7%, though margins declined 80 basis points to 6.3%. Kirkpatrick said revenue growth, margin initiatives and Marlowe’s contribution were offset by the end of surge security work and a large central government contract.

Technical Services revenue increased 3.5% to GBP 2.6 billion. Profit rose 24.6%, with margins up 90 basis points. Kirkpatrick said profit was helped by projects growth, margin initiatives and the turnaround of the telecoms business, which broke even in FY 2026 after a GBP 10.4 million year-on-year improvement.

However, Technical Services was affected by a GBP 10.1 million loss on one contract in a “structurally low margin sector” that Mitie is exiting. Kirkpatrick said the contract has now completed and that Mitie does not have another contract like it in the portfolio.

Cash Generation Supports Buybacks and M&A

Mitie generated free cash flow of GBP 162.1 million in FY 2026, which Kirkpatrick said was already above the company’s FY 2027 target. The company ended the year with closing net debt of GBP 450 million and average daily net debt of GBP 440 million, with average leverage of 1.2 times.

Capital deployment totaled GBP 414 million in FY 2026, including GBP 228 million of cash used to acquire Marlowe and GBP 15 million for other infill acquisitions. Mitie also spent GBP 63 million buying back 38 million shares and GBP 29 million purchasing shares for incentive schemes.

The company plans to buy back GBP 100 million of shares in FY 2027, including the remaining GBP 40 million from a previously announced program.

Marlowe Integration Ahead of Expectations

Bentley said the Marlowe acquisition is progressing ahead of expectations, with GBP 7 million of synergies delivered in FY 2026. He said Mitie has moved Marlowe’s alarm receiving center from Warrington into Mitie’s center in Craigavon, Northern Ireland, exited 15 Marlowe properties, streamlined back-office operations and begun migrating Marlowe onto Mitie’s systems.

“Although it’s too early to adjust guidance at this time, it’s no doubt we’ve made a fast start,” Bentley said, adding that Mitie expects to exit FY 2027 with the full run-rate synergies previously guided.

During the question-and-answer session, Bentley said some early revenue dis-synergies were higher than anticipated, including work canceled after the acquisition, but said new work is already more than offsetting them. Christian Watts, managing director of fire and security systems and compliance services, said the pipeline has “significantly increased” in the six to nine months since the acquisition.

Management Points to AI, Compliance and Projects as Future Growth Drivers

Bentley said Mitie has already delivered its three-year revenue growth ambition after two years, supported by growth in core facilities management, projects and acquisitions. He said the company’s strategic foundations for FY 2028 and beyond include increasing share of wallet with existing customers, expanding projects in facilities transformation, growing facilities compliance, and using technology and AI to improve margins.

The bidding pipeline rose 34% year over year to GBP 31.7 billion, including GBP 6.8 billion of opportunities in facilities transformation and GBP 800 million in facilities compliance. Bentley said the company’s win rates are above 30% and retention rates are back above 80%.

Mitie is targeting a GBP 2 billion-plus projects business over the next few years, with data centers among the areas of growth. Bentley said combined revenue from JCA Engineering and GBE Converge is expected to grow from less than GBP 200 million in FY 2025 to more than GBP 500 million over the next few years.

The company also outlined a new AI-focused program called Project Prio, which Bentley said is intended to reimagine and optimize processes. He said Mitie has assembled a 70-person team for the program and expects minimal savings in FY 2027, with more benefits in FY 2028 and beyond. The expected upfront cost is GBP 20 million to GBP 25 million in FY 2027.

Bentley also said the presentation was his 10th Mitie preliminary results presentation and reiterated that it had always been his intention to retire at the end of the current three-year plan. He said the company has laid foundations for the next phase as it transitions to a new chief executive.

About Mitie Group LON: MTO

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

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