Moderna Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 77,577 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 45% compared to the typical volume of 53,337 call options.

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Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $8.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.91. 4,943,024 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,244,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Moderna has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $85.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.38). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 143.55%.The business had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.52) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 260.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Moderna News

Here are the key news stories impacting Moderna this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Moderna from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $38.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moderna

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 3,471 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,373,400. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Abbas Hussain sold 5,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $264,951.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,066 shares in the company, valued at $562,637.58. This trade represents a 32.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,713. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

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