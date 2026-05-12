Morgan Stanley Lowers Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $1,275.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $1,475.00 to $1,275.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price indicates a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,445.00 to $1,194.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,420.33.

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Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MTD traded up $4.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1,082.57. The company's stock had a trading volume of 60,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,783. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,070.09 and a twelve month high of $1,525.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,265.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1,363.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.70 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 622.80%. The company had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.19 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 46.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 121 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company's stock.

Mettler-Toledo International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mettler-Toledo International this week:

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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