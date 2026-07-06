Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) CTO Danila Shtan Sells 16,937 Shares

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) CTO Danila Shtan sold 16,937 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total transaction of $3,987,816.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 274,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,692,948.35. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Danila Shtan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Danila Shtan sold 15,678 shares of Nebius Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total transaction of $3,746,414.88.

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Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIS traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.47. 9,672,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,376,606. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.41 and a beta of 4.10. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $299.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. The firm's revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Nebius Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,977 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Nebius Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company's stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its position in Nebius Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nebius Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBIS shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $203.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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