Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Up 1.1% - Still a Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $204.57 and last traded at $190.41. 25,471,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 17,114,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.43.

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Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $222.15.

Read Our Latest Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. Nebius Group's revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 46,627 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total transaction of $10,978,327.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 821,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $193,460,317.90. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $2,976,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 26,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,425,913.20. This trade represents a 28.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 668,405 shares of company stock valued at $140,422,170.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nebius Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,977 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

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