Needham & Company LLC Reiterates "Buy" Rating for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Salesforce from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.26.

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Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $3.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,516,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,397,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $160.75 and a twelve month high of $276.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company's 50-day moving average price is $179.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.26.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Alber purchased 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. The trade was a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Salesforce News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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