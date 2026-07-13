Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the Internet television network's stock. Oppenheimer's price objective points to a potential upside of 36.30% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $92.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.60.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $73.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Netflix has a 1 year low of $70.86 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The company has a market capitalization of $308.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $366,932.20. This trade represents a 99.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1,686.2% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 117,351 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 110,781 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Tema ETFs LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 84,291 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 33,421 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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