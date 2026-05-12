Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 2.6% - Here's What Happened

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.17 and last traded at $87.66. Approximately 43,344,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 46,786,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.45.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix highlighted the scale of its content investment, saying it has spent more than $135 billion on films and TV over the past decade, generated about $325 billion in global economic impact, and supported more than 425,000 jobs . That helps reinforce the strength of its global production engine and brand moat. Reuters article

Netflix highlighted the scale of its content investment, saying it has spent more than on films and TV over the past decade, generated about in global economic impact, and supported more than . That helps reinforce the strength of its global production engine and brand moat. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment also appears supported by Netflix’s pricing power and advertising growth outlook, with commentary pointing to expectations for stronger monetization, double-digit revenue growth, and improving margins. Benzinga article

Investor sentiment also appears supported by Netflix’s pricing power and advertising growth outlook, with commentary pointing to expectations for stronger monetization, double-digit revenue growth, and improving margins. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market chatter remain broadly constructive, with recent coverage framing Netflix as a trending stock and highlighting continued bullish Wall Street sentiment. Zacks article

Analyst and market chatter remain broadly constructive, with recent coverage framing Netflix as a trending stock and highlighting continued bullish Wall Street sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Netflix is drawing attention around its streaming strategy versus Disney, but the comparison is mostly a narrative driver rather than a clear new catalyst for fundamentals. 247WallSt article

Netflix is drawing attention around its streaming strategy versus Disney, but the comparison is mostly a narrative driver rather than a clear new catalyst for fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Netflix, accusing it of collecting children’s and consumer data without consent and designing an addictive platform, creating potential legal and regulatory risk if the case gains traction. Reuters article

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Netflix, accusing it of collecting children’s and consumer data without consent and designing an addictive platform, creating potential legal and regulatory risk if the case gains traction. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit could pressure Netflix’s ad business and privacy practices if regulators or courts force changes, which is why investors are watching the case closely. Yahoo Finance article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Phillip Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Netflix to a "positive" rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

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Netflix Stock Up 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $369.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $366,932.20. This represents a 99.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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