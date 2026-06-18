NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.8879.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Williams Trading dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE has a 52-week low of $41.35 and a 52-week high of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company's 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. NIKE's payout ratio is currently 108.61%.

Key NIKE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Elliott Hill acquired 23,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,108.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 265,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,211,990.69. The trade was a 9.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.43 per share, with a total value of $1,060,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 130,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,536,266.40. This represents a 23.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company's stock.

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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