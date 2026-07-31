nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $144.80, but opened at $163.94. nVent Electric shares last traded at $156.1160, with a volume of 975,555 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS.

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nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

nVent Electric announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVT. Citigroup lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $190.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on nVent Electric

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $642,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,250. This represents a 94.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total value of $5,073,275.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 97,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,743,259.32. This trade represents a 23.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 33.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,968 shares of the company's stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 575.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in nVent Electric by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,061 shares of the company's stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the company's stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $162.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.79.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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