Free Trial
â†’ Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Insider Purchases £1,833.35 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
On the Beach Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Director Shaun Morton bought 991 shares on April 20 at GBX 185 each, a total value of £1,833.35.
  • Analyst outlook: The stock has a consensus "Moderate Buy" with five Buy and one Hold rating, an average target of GBX 308 and notable targets from Deutsche Bank (GBX 345) and Berenberg (GBX 330).
  • Price and fundamentals: OTB opened at GBX 178.78 (down 1.6%), market cap ~£259m, P/E 11.84, and is trading below its 200‑day SMA (GBX 202.98) within a 52‑week range of GBX 152.20–304.50.
  • Interested in On the Beach Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB - Get Free Report) insider Shaun Morton acquired 991 shares of On the Beach Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 185 per share, with a total value of £1,833.35.

On the Beach Group Stock Down 1.6%

LON:OTB opened at GBX 178.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £259.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.28. On the Beach Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 152.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 179.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 202.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTB. Shore Capital Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 345 price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 330 price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 308.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OTB

On the Beach Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On the Beach is one of the UK's largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year. Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market. Our model is customer-centric, asset light, profitable and cash generative.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in On the Beach Group Right Now?

Before you consider On the Beach Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and On the Beach Group wasn't on the list.

While On the Beach Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines