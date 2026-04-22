On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Insider Purchases £1,833.35 in Stock

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB - Get Free Report) insider Shaun Morton acquired 991 shares of On the Beach Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 185 per share, with a total value of £1,833.35.

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On the Beach Group Stock Down 1.6%

LON:OTB opened at GBX 178.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £259.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.28. On the Beach Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 152.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 179.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 202.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTB. Shore Capital Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 345 price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 330 price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 308.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OTB

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach is one of the UK's largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year. Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market. Our model is customer-centric, asset light, profitable and cash generative.

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