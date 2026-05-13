Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the forty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.1081.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Oracle from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th.

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Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $186.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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