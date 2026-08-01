Ouster, Inc. (NASDAQ:OUST) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NASDAQ:OUST - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.6667.

OUST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ouster and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ouster from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ouster from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on Ouster in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a "sell (d-)" rating on the stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ouster

In related news, CFO Kenneth P. Gianella sold 54,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $2,109,362.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 301,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,685,363.48. The trade was a 15.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cyrille Jacquemet sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 132,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,640,650. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 749,354 shares of company stock worth $28,542,907. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ouster by 1,521.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,662 shares of the company's stock worth $13,863,000 after buying an additional 536,413 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth about $8,915,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 715,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,479,000 after acquiring an additional 405,441 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 517.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 401,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 336,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,271,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ouster Stock Up 9.8%

OUST opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03. Ouster has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $63.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 3.17.

Ouster (NASDAQ:OUST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $48.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $46.15 million. Ouster had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ouster will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company’s core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

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