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Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
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Key Points

  • Paymentus holds a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from six analysts, with three holds, two buys and one strong buy. The average 12-month price target is $35.20, below the reported share price of $36.62.
  • Recent analyst actions were mostly positive: Wedbush raised its target to $36 and Robert W. Baird increased its target to $34, both maintaining “outperform” ratings, while Weiss Ratings downgraded its hold assessment.
  • Paymentus exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.21 versus a $0.17 estimate and revenue of $358.44 million versus $335.45 million. Revenue grew 30.2% year over year, and institutional investors own 78.38% of the stock.
  • Interested in Paymentus? Here are five stocks we like better.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAY shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Paymentus from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paymentus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Paymentus from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAY

Institutional Trading of Paymentus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paymentus by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Orange County Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paymentus Price Performance

PAY stock opened at $36.62 on Thursday. Paymentus has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.45 million. Paymentus had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paymentus will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paymentus

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus is a U.S.-based financial technology company that specializes in cloud-native bill payment and presentment solutions. Its platform enables businesses and government entities to manage the entire payment lifecycle, from electronic bill presentment and real-time payment processing to reconciliation and reporting. Through web portals, mobile applications, interactive voice response (IVR) systems and in-person channels, Paymentus helps clients streamline accounts receivable operations, enhance customer engagement and reduce operational costs.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Paymentus has built a modular suite of services that can be tailored to the needs of various industries.

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Analyst Recommendations for Paymentus (NYSE:PAY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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