Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAY shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Paymentus from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paymentus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Paymentus from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

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Institutional Trading of Paymentus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paymentus by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Orange County Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paymentus Price Performance

PAY stock opened at $36.62 on Thursday. Paymentus has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.45 million. Paymentus had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paymentus will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a U.S.-based financial technology company that specializes in cloud-native bill payment and presentment solutions. Its platform enables businesses and government entities to manage the entire payment lifecycle, from electronic bill presentment and real-time payment processing to reconciliation and reporting. Through web portals, mobile applications, interactive voice response (IVR) systems and in-person channels, Paymentus helps clients streamline accounts receivable operations, enhance customer engagement and reduce operational costs.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Paymentus has built a modular suite of services that can be tailored to the needs of various industries.

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