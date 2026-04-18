Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Upgraded to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA - Get Free Report) TSE: PPL was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

PBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.00.

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Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:PBA opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.62. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA - Get Free Report) TSE: PPL last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 21.76%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1,894.9% in the third quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 8,814,455 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $356,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $213,701,000. BCV Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $61,412,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,723,159 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $179,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $52,514,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company's stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation NYSE: PBA is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates midstream assets that transport, store and process hydrocarbons. Its core business focuses on the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate, along with gas processing, fractionation, storage and related marketing services. Pembina serves producers, refiners and other energy companies by providing pipeline capacity, terminal services and midstream solutions that link upstream production to downstream markets and export facilities.

The company's asset base is concentrated in Western Canada, including major operations in Alberta and British Columbia, and it also has operations and commercial activities that extend into the United States.

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