Promising Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Keep An Eye On - July 26th

ServiceNow, Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, QUALCOMM, Accenture, Snowflake, and Arista Networks are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that develop, provide, or rely heavily on AI technologies—ranging from pure-play AI software and hardware firms to broader tech enterprises embedding machine learning, neural networks, or automation into their products and services. Investors buy AI stocks to gain exposure to the rapid growth and innovation driven by data analytics, intelligent applications and next-generation computing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $28.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $968.05. 1,998,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,000.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $953.18. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.47. The company had a trading volume of 34,065,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,038,150. The company's 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.11. 4,013,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,704,325. The business's 50-day moving average price is $268.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.27. The company has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.40. 4,805,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,220,092. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.03. The company has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $182.64.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.10. 2,629,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,475. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.37. The company has a market cap of $177.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture has a 1 year low of $273.19 and a 1 year high of $398.35.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,256,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock's 50-day moving average is $211.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $226.60.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.37. 4,866,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,009,131. The company has a market capitalization of $143.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.57. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.94.

