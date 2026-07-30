PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $164.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price points to a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PTC. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 target price on PTC in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 price target on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings cut PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of PTC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $173.14.

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PTC Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of PTC stock opened at $132.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PTC has a 1 year low of $108.50 and a 1 year high of $219.69. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $126.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $600.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.420 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.630-2.210 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,462.30. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company's stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC by 68.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company's stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,962 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised. PTC increased its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $7.87–$8.42, above the prior consensus estimate of $7.72, and raised revenue guidance to approximately $2.69–$2.75 billion. The company also increased ARR guidance while reaffirming cash-flow expectations. PTC Announces Third Fiscal Quarter 2026 Results

PTC increased its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $7.87–$8.42, above the prior consensus estimate of $7.72, and raised revenue guidance to approximately $2.69–$2.75 billion. The company also increased ARR guidance while reaffirming cash-flow expectations. Positive Sentiment: Recurring revenue and cash flow remained strong. Constant-currency ARR, excluding divested businesses, rose 9.1% year over year and exceeded the high end of management’s guidance. Operating cash flow reached $260.6 million and free cash flow was $249.3 million, both ahead of guidance targets.

Constant-currency ARR, excluding divested businesses, rose 9.1% year over year and exceeded the high end of management’s guidance. Operating cash flow reached $260.6 million and free cash flow was $249.3 million, both ahead of guidance targets. Positive Sentiment: Large share repurchases supported the stock. PTC repurchased approximately $525 million of shares during the quarter, pushing fiscal-year buybacks above the high end of its stated target and potentially boosting per-share results.

PTC repurchased approximately $525 million of shares during the quarter, pushing fiscal-year buybacks above the high end of its stated target and potentially boosting per-share results. Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted EPS narrowly exceeded some analyst estimates. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share, compared with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. However, EPS declined from $1.64 a year earlier; reported GAAP diluted EPS was $1.03.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share, compared with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. However, EPS declined from $1.64 a year earlier; reported GAAP diluted EPS was $1.03. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue missed expectations and declined year over year. Revenue was approximately $600 million, below the roughly $612 million consensus estimate and down 6.8% from the prior-year period. PTC’s fourth-quarter revenue outlook of $630–$690 million also brackets consensus near $657 million, while the EPS range of $1.63–$2.21 includes estimates of $1.73.

About PTC

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

Further Reading

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