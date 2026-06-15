Q1 EPS Estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle Increased by Analyst

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note issued on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.74. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle's current full-year earnings is $22.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle's Q2 2027 earnings at $5.47 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $25.80 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $29.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JLL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $394.00.

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Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $299.31 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $233.14 and a 12 month high of $363.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $311.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $118,941.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,408,112.94. This trade represents a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,615,353.60. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 184,969.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,864,241 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,300,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,153 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,180,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $397,209,000 after acquiring an additional 178,677 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 993,742 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $334,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,836 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $333,451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,625 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $302,697,000 after acquiring an additional 728,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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