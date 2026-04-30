Q3 EPS Estimates for Franklin Covey Lifted by Analyst

Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC - Free Report) - Analysts at Northland Securities lifted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Northland Securities analyst N. Chokshi now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey's current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Franklin Covey's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

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FC has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FC

Franklin Covey Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of FC opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $244.04 million, a P/E ratio of -103.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company's 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $59.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.71 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,553 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co NYSE: FC is a global consulting and training firm specializing in performance improvement solutions for individuals and organizations. The company offers a range of services, including leadership development, productivity tools, execution frameworks and assessments designed to foster personal effectiveness and drive business results. Its flagship offerings integrate training workshops, digital resources and coaching to support clients in areas such as strategic planning, team productivity and change management.

The origins of Franklin Covey trace back to the merger in 1997 of Franklin Quest Co, founded in 1983 by Hyrum W.

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