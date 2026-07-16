Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Down 4.1% - Here's Why

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $168.99 and last traded at $170.61. 15,826,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 16,803,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.98.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $221.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Stock Down 4.1%

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business's fifty day moving average price is $209.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.43. The company has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,861,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,645,603 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,163,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $502,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,529 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here