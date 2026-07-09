Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Up 2.4% - Here's What Happened

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $196.09 and last traded at $191.11. 12,826,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 16,975,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.56.

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Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Qualcomm from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $220.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $201.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.10.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,352.56. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,290. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualcomm

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Qualcomm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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