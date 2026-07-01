Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Down 1.6% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $181.60 and last traded at $181.92. Approximately 22,657,921 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 17,088,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.79.

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Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2027 EPS estimate for Qualcomm, signaling slightly better earnings expectations and supporting the stock’s longer-term outlook.

Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2027 EPS estimate for Qualcomm, signaling slightly better earnings expectations and supporting the stock’s longer-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Qualcomm’s push into AI compute and data center chips suggests a potential new growth path, with the company reportedly targeting $15 billion in data center revenue by fiscal 2029 and seeing deployments from Meta and Microsoft.

Coverage highlighting Qualcomm’s push into AI compute and data center chips suggests a potential new growth path, with the company reportedly targeting $15 billion in data center revenue by fiscal 2029 and seeing deployments from Meta and Microsoft. Positive Sentiment: Reports that ByteDance is partnering with Qualcomm on a future in-house CPU reinforce Qualcomm’s role in next-generation AI infrastructure and could add to investor confidence in its chip pipeline.

Reports that ByteDance is partnering with Qualcomm on a future in-house CPU reinforce Qualcomm’s role in next-generation AI infrastructure and could add to investor confidence in its chip pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm remains a widely watched stock, but the “trending” coverage is informational rather than a direct catalyst for earnings or guidance.

Qualcomm remains a widely watched stock, but the “trending” coverage is informational rather than a direct catalyst for earnings or guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Bernstein reportedly reiterated a Hold rating, which suggests analysts see limited near-term upside but not a major deterioration in fundamentals.

Bernstein reportedly reiterated a Hold rating, which suggests analysts see limited near-term upside but not a major deterioration in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Tech stocks are facing pressure from rising interest rates and uncertainty ahead of jobs data, which is weighing on Qualcomm along with the broader semiconductor group.

Tech stocks are facing pressure from rising interest rates and uncertainty ahead of jobs data, which is weighing on Qualcomm along with the broader semiconductor group. Negative Sentiment: A recent market update noted Qualcomm fell while the overall market gained, reflecting continued investor caution after the stock’s recent pullback.

A recent market update noted Qualcomm fell while the overall market gained, reflecting continued investor caution after the stock’s recent pullback. Negative Sentiment: Speculation that Qualcomm may not acquire Tenstorrent removes a possible AI-related upside story that some investors had been watching.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Qualcomm to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $220.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Stock Down 1.6%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.90. The stock has a market cap of $191.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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