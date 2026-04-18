Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.77 and traded as high as $26.04. Radware shares last traded at $25.76, with a volume of 276,076 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Radware from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.00.

View Our Latest Report on RDWR

Radware Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company's 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million. Radware had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Radware announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radware

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Radware by 3,178.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Radware by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its holdings in Radware by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 1,700 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Radware in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Radware by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. provides cybersecurity and application delivery solutions designed to ensure the availability, performance and security of mission‐critical applications. Its product portfolio includes on‐premises and cloud‐based offerings such as Alteon application delivery controllers, DefensePro network behavior analysis for DDoS mitigation and AppWall web application firewall. The company's platforms use real‐time behavioral analysis, machine learning and automation to protect against distributed denial‐of‐service attacks, application layer threats and network intrusions.

Founded in 1997, Radware is co-headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with a principal U.S.

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