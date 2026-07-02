Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.7679.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Freedom Capital upgraded Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Trading Down 0.1%

O opened at $61.89 on Thursday. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Realty Income's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is an increase from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.39%.

Key Headlines Impacting Realty Income

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Realty Income’s new data-center joint venture could expand its growth runway and add exposure to a high-demand digital infrastructure market.

Realty Income’s new data-center joint venture could expand its growth runway and add exposure to a high-demand digital infrastructure market. Positive Sentiment: The JV starts with more than $6 billion in seed assets and is designed around long-duration leases to investment-grade tenants, which may support stable income growth.

The JV starts with more than $6 billion in seed assets and is designed around long-duration leases to investment-grade tenants, which may support stable income growth. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced that it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on August 5, keeping investors focused on upcoming operating results.

The company announced that it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on August 5, keeping investors focused on upcoming operating results. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles highlighted Realty Income as a dividend stock to watch, but these mentions are not likely to materially move the shares on their own.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Realty Income by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 23,266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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