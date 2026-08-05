Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. NYSE: BWXT. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in BWX Technologies stock on July 24th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE BWXT opened at $172.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.10 and a 12-month high of $241.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm had revenue of $901.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

BWX Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BWX Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: BWXT agreed to sell its medical business, including BWXT Medical and Kinectrics’ stable medical isotopes unit, to Nordic Capital for up to $800 million . The company will retain a minority stake, while the transaction should provide capital to expand its nuclear, naval propulsion and commercial reactor businesses. BWXT sells medical business for USD800 million

BWXT agreed to sell its medical business, including BWXT Medical and Kinectrics’ stable medical isotopes unit, to Nordic Capital for up to . The company will retain a minority stake, while the transaction should provide capital to expand its nuclear, naval propulsion and commercial reactor businesses. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.07 , above the approximately $1.04 consensus estimate and up from $1.02 a year earlier. Revenue increased 18% year over year to about $901.6 million , although it was slightly below expectations. BWX Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter adjusted EPS was , above the approximately $1.04 consensus estimate and up from $1.02 a year earlier. Revenue increased 18% year over year to about , although it was slightly below expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $4.70-$4.80 and increased free-cash-flow guidance to $345 million-$360 million . Strong execution, commercial nuclear growth and the Precision Components Group acquisition support the higher outlook. BWXT raises EPS and free cash flow outlook

Management raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to and increased free-cash-flow guidance to . Strong execution, commercial nuclear growth and the Precision Components Group acquisition support the higher outlook. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating and set a $235 price target, implying substantial upside from the referenced share price. BTIG reiterates BWXT Buy rating

BTIG reaffirmed a rating and set a $235 price target, implying substantial upside from the referenced share price. Neutral Sentiment: BWXT maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.27 per share , payable September 4, with a yield of roughly 0.6%. BWXT dividend announcement

BWXT maintained its quarterly dividend at , payable September 4, with a yield of roughly 0.6%. Negative Sentiment: The medical-business sale removes a profitable growth unit and remains subject to closing conditions. In addition, BWXT’s shares have undergone a recent pullback amid market rotation and profit-taking, while a price-to-earnings ratio near 46 leaves the stock vulnerable if nuclear growth or acquisition integration disappoints.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at $41,472,181.71. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered BWX Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Research Partners raised BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWX Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 251 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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