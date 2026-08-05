Rep. April McClain Delaney Purchases Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. NYSE: BWXT. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in BWX Technologies stock on July 27th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

BWXT stock opened at $172.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business's 50-day moving average is $186.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.30. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.10 and a fifty-two week high of $241.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 10.11%.The business had revenue of $901.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 28.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of BWX Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,545,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,233,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $5,949,000. Tema ETFs LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 81,179 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,186 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting BWX Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting BWX Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: BWXT agreed to sell its medical business, including BWXT Medical and Kinectrics’ stable medical isotopes unit, to Nordic Capital for up to $800 million . The company will retain a minority stake, while the transaction should provide capital to expand its nuclear, naval propulsion and commercial reactor businesses. BWXT sells medical business for USD800 million

BWXT agreed to sell its medical business, including BWXT Medical and Kinectrics’ stable medical isotopes unit, to Nordic Capital for up to . The company will retain a minority stake, while the transaction should provide capital to expand its nuclear, naval propulsion and commercial reactor businesses. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.07 , above the approximately $1.04 consensus estimate and up from $1.02 a year earlier. Revenue increased 18% year over year to about $901.6 million , although it was slightly below expectations. BWX Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter adjusted EPS was , above the approximately $1.04 consensus estimate and up from $1.02 a year earlier. Revenue increased 18% year over year to about , although it was slightly below expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $4.70-$4.80 and increased free-cash-flow guidance to $345 million-$360 million . Strong execution, commercial nuclear growth and the Precision Components Group acquisition support the higher outlook. BWXT raises EPS and free cash flow outlook

Management raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to and increased free-cash-flow guidance to . Strong execution, commercial nuclear growth and the Precision Components Group acquisition support the higher outlook. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating and set a $235 price target, implying substantial upside from the referenced share price. BTIG reiterates BWXT Buy rating

BTIG reaffirmed a rating and set a $235 price target, implying substantial upside from the referenced share price. Neutral Sentiment: BWXT maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.27 per share , payable September 4, with a yield of roughly 0.6%. BWXT dividend announcement

BWXT maintained its quarterly dividend at , payable September 4, with a yield of roughly 0.6%. Negative Sentiment: The medical-business sale removes a profitable growth unit and remains subject to closing conditions. In addition, BWXT’s shares have undergone a recent pullback amid market rotation and profit-taking, while a price-to-earnings ratio near 46 leaves the stock vulnerable if nuclear growth or acquisition integration disappoints.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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