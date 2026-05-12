Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Apollo Global Management stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO opened at $130.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company's fifty day moving average price is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.50. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $157.28. The company has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded Apollo Global Management to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $150.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APO

Trending Headlines about Apollo Global Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apollo announced that its funds will acquire Emerald Holding and Questex, combining two live-events businesses into a larger North American B2B events platform. Investors may view this as a strategic expansion that could create long-term growth opportunities. Article Title

Apollo announced that its funds will acquire Emerald Holding and Questex, combining two live-events businesses into a larger North American B2B events platform. Investors may view this as a strategic expansion that could create long-term growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Apollo is reportedly in talks to sell its $3 billion private credit fund, MidCap Financial Investment, through its public BDC. The move could be seen as portfolio management, but details are still developing. Article Title

Apollo is reportedly in talks to sell its $3 billion private credit fund, MidCap Financial Investment, through its public BDC. The move could be seen as portfolio management, but details are still developing. Negative Sentiment: The reported fund sale is also being interpreted as a sign of stress in private credit markets, with investors worried about weaker loan performance and rising defaults. That broader caution is weighing on sentiment toward Apollo and other alternative asset managers. Article Title

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,760,608 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,913,826,000 after acquiring an additional 340,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198,837 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,469,793,000 after acquiring an additional 200,312 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,448,618 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $643,982,000 after buying an additional 62,831 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,611,839 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $522,850,000 after acquiring an additional 155,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,288,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $475,985,000 after buying an additional 98,945 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Further Reading

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