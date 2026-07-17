Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Qualcomm Q3 Earnings

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) - Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Qualcomm in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the wireless technology company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Qualcomm's current full-year earnings is $7.96 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qualcomm's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.02 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on QCOM. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Qualcomm to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Qualcomm from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $221.31.

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Qualcomm Stock Down 4.1%

Qualcomm stock opened at $170.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $259.92. The company's 50-day moving average price is $208.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.40.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualcomm

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,861,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,924 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,645,603 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,163,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 120.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $502,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,529 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Qualcomm to $7.97 from $7.74, slightly above the current consensus, which suggests at least one analyst sees earnings holding up better than expected. Qualcomm stock and analyst coverage

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Qualcomm to $7.97 from $7.74, slightly above the current consensus, which suggests at least one analyst sees earnings holding up better than expected. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Micron signed long-term agreements with Qualcomm and other automotive suppliers to secure memory and storage components for AI-enabled vehicles, a sign of ongoing automotive/AI design activity that could support future revenue. Reuters article on Micron and Qualcomm

Reuters reported that Micron signed long-term agreements with Qualcomm and other automotive suppliers to secure memory and storage components for AI-enabled vehicles, a sign of ongoing automotive/AI design activity that could support future revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm announced it will report fiscal Q3 2026 results on July 29, a near-term catalyst that could reset expectations but does not itself change fundamentals. Qualcomm earnings date announcement

Qualcomm announced it will report fiscal Q3 2026 results on July 29, a near-term catalyst that could reset expectations but does not itself change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp cut EPS estimates across multiple future quarters and full years for Qualcomm, including FY2027 to $6.95 from $7.63, signaling slower expected profit growth and pressuring the stock. Qualcomm analyst estimates

KeyCorp cut EPS estimates across multiple future quarters and full years for Qualcomm, including FY2027 to $6.95 from $7.63, signaling slower expected profit growth and pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Separate commentary highlighted a recent “short seller” controversy around an alleged Qualcomm-Anthropic partnership that was later found not to be real, which may have cooled some AI-related enthusiasm for the name. MSN article on QCOM stock slide

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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