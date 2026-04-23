Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues Earnings Results

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $242.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 2.37%. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.370-2.42 EPS.

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Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.1%

REXR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.30. 2,804,452 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,853. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty's payout ratio is presently 204.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Laura E. Clark bought 5,310 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.73 per share, for a total transaction of $200,346.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 5,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at $200,346.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $186,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $255,336.31. This trade represents a 273.37% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $486,804 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,507 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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