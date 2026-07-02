RH (NYSE:RH) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.5333.

RH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RH from $283.00 to $202.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of RH from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of RH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RH from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 3,102 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $446,688.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,520. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlos Alberini acquired 11,388 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,832,329.20. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 32,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,179,371. This trade represents a 54.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 842,577 shares of the company's stock worth $150,948,000 after purchasing an additional 194,773 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of RH by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 646,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,119,000 after purchasing an additional 359,101 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,546,000 after purchasing an additional 228,229 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of RH by 40.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,953,000 after purchasing an additional 104,154 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RH by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,996 shares of the company's stock worth $63,419,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting RH

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Carlos Alberini bought 11,388 RH shares for about $1.83 million, boosting his holdings by more than 54%, which may signal insider confidence in RH’s outlook. SEC filing

Director Carlos Alberini bought 11,388 RH shares for about $1.83 million, boosting his holdings by more than 54%, which may signal insider confidence in RH’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Recent media coverage highlighted RH’s London gallery opening and celebrity attendance, which may help brand visibility but is not a direct financial catalyst.

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $164.20 on Thursday. RH has a 12 month low of $106.30 and a 12 month high of $257.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.87.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by $0.15. RH had a return on equity of 423.79% and a net margin of 3.01%.The firm had revenue of $800.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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