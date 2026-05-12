Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target to $45.00

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.36% from the company's previous close.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ceva from $24.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ceva from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ceva in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on shares of Ceva in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ceva in a research report on Friday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.44.

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Ceva Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Ceva stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.08. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,636,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,386. The business's 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -86.23 and a beta of 1.94. Ceva has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $39.94.

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.12 million. Ceva had a negative net margin of 9.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. Ceva's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ceva will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceva

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceva by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,387,536 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $51,380,000 after acquiring an additional 177,765 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceva by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 998,824 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $21,505,000 after acquiring an additional 305,540 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceva by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 827,806 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,814,000 after acquiring an additional 160,644 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Ceva by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 684,465 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,730,000 after acquiring an additional 329,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Ceva by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 619,817 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 179,098 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Ceva

Here are the key news stories impacting Ceva this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ceva reported first-quarter EPS of $0.04, ahead of the $0.02 consensus, and revenue of $27.02 million, also above estimates; revenue rose 11.6% year over year. Article Title

Ceva reported first-quarter EPS of $0.04, ahead of the $0.02 consensus, and revenue of $27.02 million, also above estimates; revenue rose 11.6% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management said 2026 revenue growth should land at the top end of its 8% to 12% target range and that non-GAAP profit growth could reach 40% to 50%, signaling improving profitability and execution. Article Title

Management said 2026 revenue growth should land at the top end of its 8% to 12% target range and that non-GAAP profit growth could reach 40% to 50%, signaling improving profitability and execution. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen reportedly reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target on CEVA from $24 to $45, citing strong AI licensing momentum and automotive wins. Article Title

TD Cowen reportedly reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target on CEVA from $24 to $45, citing strong AI licensing momentum and automotive wins. Positive Sentiment: Ceva announced a major Bluetooth high-data-throughput and integrated RF design win, reinforcing demand for its full-stack wireless solutions and broadening customer relationships. Article Title

Ceva announced a major Bluetooth high-data-throughput and integrated RF design win, reinforcing demand for its full-stack wireless solutions and broadening customer relationships. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted the stock initially reacted to the earnings release and then moved lower intraday despite the beat, suggesting some investors may be taking profits after the run-up. Article Title

Ceva Company Profile

Ceva, Inc NASDAQ: CEVA is a leading licensor of signal processing IP cores and platforms that enable intelligent, connected devices. The company designs a broad portfolio of digital signal processing (DSP) and AI processors, software development toolkits and reference frameworks for applications ranging from 5G wireless communications and Bluetooth connectivity to audio, computer vision, sensor fusion and edge AI. Its solutions target a variety of end markets including smartphones, automotive, IoT devices, smart home, industrial automation and wearable electronics.

Founded in 1999 as a spin-off from DSP Group, Ceva has built its reputation on delivering modular, power-efficient IP that can be customized to meet stringent performance, area and power requirements.

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