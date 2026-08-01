Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $294.1429.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total value of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,781,748.60. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 522.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of R stock opened at $256.51 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $264.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $157.67 and a 1-year high of $284.25.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.88%.Ryder System's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ryder System's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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