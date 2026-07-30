Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.10.

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.3%

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $135.52 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $83.82 and a twelve month high of $137.46.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.65%.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 710,878 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $91,386,000 after buying an additional 11,766 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company's stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company's portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman's flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

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