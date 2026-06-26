Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Up 5.4% - Still a Buy?

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $158.46 and last traded at $158.2260. 19,867,233 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 14,057,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.19.

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Salesforce News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright cut Salesforce to a "negative" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.61.

Read Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $175.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its stake in Salesforce by 5.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 10,198 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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