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Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Up 2.1% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
June 23, 2026
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Key Points

  • Salesforce shares rose 2.1% on Tuesday, trading as high as $155.18 after heavier-than-usual volume, though the stock remains well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Recent news has been mixed, but AI-related growth efforts are a major focus: Salesforce announced a partnership with the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula 1 Team using Agentforce 360, and it is also pursuing a $3.6 billion acquisition of Fin to strengthen its AI platform.
  • Despite the day’s bounce, investor sentiment remains cautious after CRM hit a new 52-week low amid broader software weakness and AI disruption fears, even as analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with a $257.61 target.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Salesforce.

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $155.18 and last traded at $153.27. 20,012,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 14,036,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.12.

Key Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Trading Up 2.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $125.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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