Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Up 2.1% - Here's Why

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $155.18 and last traded at $153.27. 20,012,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 14,036,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.12.

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Key Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Trading Up 2.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $125.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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