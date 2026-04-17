SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

SEGRO (LON:SGRO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 915 price objective on the real estate investment trust's stock. Berenberg Bank's price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.92% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SGRO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SEGRO from GBX 890 to GBX 800 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 885 to GBX 915 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 800 to GBX 850 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 859.

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SEGRO Stock Up 4.6%

SGRO traded up GBX 32.40 on Friday, reaching GBX 744.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 100,518,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,397,766. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 739.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 719.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02. The company has a market capitalization of £10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 603 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 844.60.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 36.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SEGRO had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 77.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that SEGRO will post 37.4077408 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing, industrial property and data centres across the UK and seven other European countries.

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