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SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
SEGRO logo with Real Estate background
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Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on SEGRO with a price target of GBX 915, implying roughly a 22.9% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst consensus is a "Moderate Buy" (six Buy, two Hold) with an average target of GBX 859.
  • SEGRO shares jumped about 4.6% to GBX 744.40 on Friday on heavy volume (100.5M vs. avg. 23.4M); the stock has a market cap of £10.07bn, a P/E of 18.29 and a 52‑week range of GBX 603–844.60.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 915 price objective on the real estate investment trust's stock. Berenberg Bank's price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.92% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SGRO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SEGRO from GBX 890 to GBX 800 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 885 to GBX 915 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 800 to GBX 850 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 859.

View Our Latest Analysis on SGRO

SEGRO Stock Up 4.6%

SGRO traded up GBX 32.40 on Friday, reaching GBX 744.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 100,518,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,397,766. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 739.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 719.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02. The company has a market capitalization of £10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 603 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 844.60.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 36.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SEGRO had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 77.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that SEGRO will post 37.4077408 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEGRO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing, industrial property and data centres across the UK and seven other European countries.

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Analyst Recommendations for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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