Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Sells Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (Republican-West Virginia) recently sold shares of CocaCola Company The) (NYSE: KO. In a filing disclosed on August 04th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CocaCola stock on July 21st.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intel NASDAQ: INTC on 7/21/2026.

on 7/21/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Apple NASDAQ: AAPL on 7/21/2026.

on 7/21/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 7/21/2026.

on 7/21/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 7/21/2026.

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CocaCola Stock Performance

KO opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.33.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is 63.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 75,727 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $6,788,925.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,982.45. This represents a 68.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 145,947 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $13,148,365.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,024.97. This trade represents a 54.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,655,202 shares of company stock worth $139,400,742 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CocaCola

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Truist Financial set a $88.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CocaCola from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KO

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About Senator Capito

Shelley Moore Capito (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from West Virginia. She assumed office on January 3, 2015. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Capito (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent West Virginia. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first female U.S. Senator in the state's history. Prior to serving in the Senate, Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015. At the start of the 116th Congress, Capito was a member of the U.S. Senate committees on Appropriations, Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Environment and Public Works, and Rules and Administration. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Capito is a more moderate right of center Republican Party vote. As a result, she may break with the Republican Party line more than her fellow members. Capito earned her bachelor's degree from Duke University. After earning her M.Ed. from the University of Virginia, Capito was a college counselor and then director of an educational information center. She was the only Republican in the West Virginia congressional delegation until the 2010 elections and is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from West Virginia. Capito is a former chairwoman of the Congressional Caucus for Women's Issues, as well as a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus. After an explosion responsible for the death of 29 coal workers, Capito founded the Congressional Coal Caucus. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Capito served in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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