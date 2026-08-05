Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Sells Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (Republican-West Virginia) recently sold shares of Intel Corporation NASDAQ: INTC. In a filing disclosed on August 04th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intel stock on July 21st.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Apple NASDAQ: AAPL on 7/21/2026.

on 7/21/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 7/21/2026.

on 7/21/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 7/21/2026.

on 7/21/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of CocaCola NYSE: KO on 7/21/2026.

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Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $100.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.11 and a 200 day moving average of $80.62. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,233,159,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $982,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,839,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $135.00 to $109.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Senator Capito

Shelley Moore Capito (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from West Virginia. She assumed office on January 3, 2015. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Capito (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent West Virginia. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first female U.S. Senator in the state's history. Prior to serving in the Senate, Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015. At the start of the 116th Congress, Capito was a member of the U.S. Senate committees on Appropriations, Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Environment and Public Works, and Rules and Administration. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Capito is a more moderate right of center Republican Party vote. As a result, she may break with the Republican Party line more than her fellow members. Capito earned her bachelor's degree from Duke University. After earning her M.Ed. from the University of Virginia, Capito was a college counselor and then director of an educational information center. She was the only Republican in the West Virginia congressional delegation until the 2010 elections and is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from West Virginia. Capito is a former chairwoman of the Congressional Caucus for Women's Issues, as well as a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus. After an explosion responsible for the death of 29 coal workers, Capito founded the Congressional Coal Caucus. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Capito served in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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