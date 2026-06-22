SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.6724.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on S shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised SentinelOne from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th.

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SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $15.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.83. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 30.39%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 231,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $3,549,092.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,012,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,835,651.72. This represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Barry L. Padgett sold 32,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $430,794.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 643,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,605,600.50. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 611,110 shares of company stock valued at $9,006,475. 4.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company's stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,609 shares of the company's stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 82,215 shares of the company's stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company's stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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