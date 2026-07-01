SentinelOne's (S) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price points to a potential upside of 17.62% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get SentinelOne alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE:S opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. SentinelOne has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $21.40.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.31 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The firm's revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 57,941 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $881,282.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,894,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,813,778.37. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 8,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $131,895.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 982,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,428,892.40. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 466,896 shares of company stock worth $7,078,334. Company insiders own 4.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 102.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 121.2% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,825 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 700.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company's stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SentinelOne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SentinelOne wasn't on the list.

While SentinelOne currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here