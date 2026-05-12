ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Insider Paul Fipps Sells 151 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) insider Paul Fipps sold 151 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $13,660.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $736,787.68. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Paul Fipps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $376,141.92.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,021,271.13.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 22,188,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,451,408. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $15,619,771,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 406.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,337,280,000 after purchasing an additional 38,441,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ServiceNow by 371.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,663 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $4,962,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,591,425,000 after buying an additional 18,854,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,733,483 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,482,543,000 after buying an additional 17,514,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. HSBC dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Benchmark started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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