Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKWD shares. Zacks Research cut Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

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Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.54. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $65.05.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $475.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.12 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Locke Peirce acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.30 per share, for a total transaction of $151,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,360. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $48,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at $572,891.39. This trade represents a 9.17% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,500 shares of company stock worth $1,433,546. Company insiders own 8.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 575 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 558.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 995 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company's stock.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: SKWD is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

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