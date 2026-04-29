South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $43.85, but opened at $41.07. South Plains Financial shares last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 14,877 shares traded.

The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $54.08 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.69%.

Get South Plains Financial alerts: Sign Up

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. South Plains Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

South Plains Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

South Plains Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting South Plains Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management says the Bank of Houston acquisition should be ~11% accretive to earnings in 2027 with tangible book value earn-back in under three years — a clear long-term capital-accretive rationale for the deal. South Plains signals BOH deal accretive

Management says the Bank of Houston acquisition should be ~11% accretive to earnings in 2027 with tangible book value earn-back in under three years — a clear long-term capital-accretive rationale for the deal. Positive Sentiment: Company announced completion of the BOH (BOH Holdings) acquisition, expanding South Plains’ footprint and deposit/loan mix — a strategic growth move that supports future revenue and scale opportunities. South Plains completes BOH acquisition

Company announced completion of the BOH (BOH Holdings) acquisition, expanding South Plains’ footprint and deposit/loan mix — a strategic growth move that supports future revenue and scale opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Management presentation and earnings call covered integration plans, loan and deposit trends, and capital metrics (ROE ~12.5%, net margin ~19.7%). These materials provide detail but no major guidance shift; they help model post-acquisition performance. Earnings call presentation

Management presentation and earnings call covered integration plans, loan and deposit trends, and capital metrics (ROE ~12.5%, net margin ~19.7%). These materials provide detail but no major guidance shift; they help model post-acquisition performance. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and coverage summarize management’s discussion of growth opportunities and challenges; useful for assessing integration execution risk but not an immediate positive/negative pivot. Earnings call transcript

Earnings call transcript and coverage summarize management’s discussion of growth opportunities and challenges; useful for assessing integration execution risk but not an immediate positive/negative pivot. Negative Sentiment: Q1 EPS of $0.85 missed the Street by $0.03 (consensus $0.88); revenue was roughly in line at ~$54.15M. The small EPS miss is a near-term headwind that can temper sentiment until integration benefits materialize. Q1 earnings and revenues miss

Q1 EPS of $0.85 missed the Street by $0.03 (consensus $0.88); revenue was roughly in line at ~$54.15M. The small EPS miss is a near-term headwind that can temper sentiment until integration benefits materialize. Negative Sentiment: Market write-ups and summaries highlight that while revenue held roughly to expectations, EPS dilution from integration costs or one-time items could pressure near-term profitability until accretion is realized. Q1 metrics vs. estimates

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPFI shares. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of South Plains Financial in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of South Plains Financial from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Plains Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on South Plains Financial

Institutional Trading of South Plains Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $635.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for South Plains Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. The company operates as a full-service commercial bank, providing a broad spectrum of banking solutions to individuals, small businesses and agricultural clients. Its principal subsidiary, South Plains Bank, holds state and national banking charters and is subject to regulatory oversight by the Federal Reserve and various state banking authorities.

The company’s product offerings include traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider South Plains Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and South Plains Financial wasn't on the list.

While South Plains Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here