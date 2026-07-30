Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.5550.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on Southwest Airlines

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,200,530 shares of the airline's stock valued at $1,661,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,837,197 shares of the airline's stock worth $218,175,000 after purchasing an additional 577,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,228,475 shares of the airline's stock worth $257,423,000 after purchasing an additional 244,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,763,154 shares of the airline's stock worth $216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 117,833 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company's stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $55.11.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The airline reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Southwest Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.250-4.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Southwest Airlines's payout ratio is currently 44.17%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest's operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Southwest Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Southwest Airlines wasn't on the list.

While Southwest Airlines currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here